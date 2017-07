SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 1-alarm grass fire is burning in South San Jose on Tuesday night, firefighters said.

The fire is burning in the 1000 block of Old Quarry Road in the Santa Teresa Hills.

An outbuilding is involved, firefighters said.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES