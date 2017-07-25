LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Major flooding occurred in northwest Las Vegas this morning causing several road closures and headaches for drivers.

The video of flood waters was shot near Durango and El Capitan by @Shantiuniverse.

A flash flood watch remains in effect.

There were reports of as much as two feet of water in the Elk Ridge subdivision and cars were not able to enter or exit that neighborhood.

Here are some of the rain totals from the morning:

1.61″ Kyle Canyon Detention basin (just west of 95 near 157)

1.34″ Floyd Lamb State Park (Tule Springs)

.47″ N beltway near Ft. Apache

SE Valley

.75″ Boulder Hwy. across from College Dr. (Henderson)

.51″ Equestrian & Foothills Dr.

Moapa Valley/Mesquite area

up to 1″ this morning

SE of Boulder City along Colorado River

3.5″ Willow Beach

NDOT closed a portion of U.S. 95 from Kyle Canyon Road to Skye Canyon Parkway due to flooding and debris on the highway.\

A flash flood watch remains in effect. Additional storms amy pop up across the valley and could cause flooding in the following areas over the next few hours: Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Anthem, Boulder City, Lone Mountain, Summerlin, The Strip, Nellis AFB, Blue Diamon, Downtown Las Vegas, East Las Vegas Sam Boyd Stadium, The Motor Speedway, Southern Highlands, Aliante, Lake Las Vegas, Spring Valley and Mountain’s Edge.