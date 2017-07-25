PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KRON/CNN) — A man who was building a house in Texas was surprised to find something buried beneath the ground.

The property owner discovered what is believed to be the remains of a mammoth.

These are some images of experts digging out the remains of the Columbian mammoth.

Experts say the mammoth went extinct about 10,000 years ago.

The mammoth is believed to be 30 years old when it died.

Experts say the mammoth stands anywhere between 9 to 12 feet tall and weighs nearly 20,000 pounds.

