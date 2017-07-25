CONCORD (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is trying to track down the person who allegedly shot out the back window of a Pittsburg man’s vehicle over the weekend as he drove along Highway 242 in Concord.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman spoke to the victim who says he was shot at.

“In that instant that I turned my head, gunshot, glass breaks,” Pittsburg resident Joe Cerletti said.

Cerletti is recounting being shot on Saturday night while driving northbound on Highway 242 just past the I-680 split.

The bullet ripped through the right rear passenger window and lodged in the left rear passenger door, just inches behind where he was sitting

“He wasn’t firing a warning shot,” Cerletti said. “He wanted that bullet inside the vehicle.”

Cerletti says it happened shortly after 9 p.m. He was northbound on 680 approaching the 242 split when he spotted a vehicle driving erratically behind him.

Suddenly, the 2017 white Mercedes CLA 250 pulled alongside him, and cut him off, forcing him to slam on his brakes.

“I made the mistake of rolling down my window, and I looked over at him, and I went like this, ‘Man, what the hell? I almost hit you. What’s going on?'”

Seconds later, a single gunshot and shattered glass

“Bang, just like being at a gun range,” Cerletti said. “It was that loud. And it was that close. I was worried he was going to pull up next to me and fire more shots inside.”

There were not any additional shots.

The gunman who Cerletti describes as a white male in his late 20s or 30s drove off into the night, as Cerletti called 911.

“It just makes you realize just how dangerous of a world we are living in,” Cerletti said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES