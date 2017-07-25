EL DORADO COUNTY (KRON) — A San Jose man has a quite a story to tell about a motorcycle adventure that ended with a crash in the Sierra.

He was riding near Cody Lake in El Dorado County last night when the California Highway Patrol says he hit a tree and was badly hurt.

He used an emergency beacon to call for help on Tuesday morning, and the CHP used a helicopter to rescue him.

The man was hoisted to safety and taken to a hospital in South Lake Tahoe to have his knee examined.

