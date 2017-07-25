OAKLAND (KRON) — Warriors star Draymond Green is facing a lawsuit over an alleged assault that happened in 2016.

High profile California attorney Lisa Bloom says she is filing the lawsuit today.

The lawsuit likely stems from an incident in Michigan last July where Green allegedly slapped former Michigan State football player, Jermaine Edmondson, following a fight outside a bar.

Green was arrested and charged, but the charges were later lowered to a $500 fine for a noise infraction.

Green told ESPN that he is confident the matter will be resolved soon.

Bloom said in a statement overnight that the lawsuit will be filed against Green for severely impacting the victim’s lives.

Edmondson says he still suffers from neck pain and headaches resulting from the incident.

The lawsuit is expected to ask for an apology from Green as well as money.

Bloom says she will hold a news conference at 9:00 a.m. this morning to further explain the lawsuit.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES