COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said one other person is in stable condition. Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.

The ride is called “Fireball.”

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

