1 dead, 5 critically injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

WCMH Published: Updated:

 

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said one other person is in stable condition. Wednesday was the opening day for the Fair, which runs until Aug. 6.

The ride is called “Fireball.”

WCMH has two crews on the way and will update this story with any further information.

