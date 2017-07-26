42-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday evening in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
The shooting occurred around 9:38 p.m. in the 100 block of Taylor Street.
Coroners identified the victim as 42-year-old Oakland resident Robert Pleasant.
Police have yet to make an arrest in this case. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.
