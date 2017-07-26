Baby left in backpack, abandoned at Arizona grocery store

By Published:

ARIZONA (KRON)– A newborn baby was found abandoned in a backpack at a grocery store in Arizona.

According to police, the infant was born about an hour before being abandoned.

Investigators said the baby girl is in state custody and doing well.

Arizona police are still searching for the girl’s parents.

