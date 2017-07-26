Belmont police investigating restaurant burglary



BELMONT (BCN)–Police in Belmont are investigating a burglary at a restaurant on El Camino Real last week.

The break-in occurred July 19 at about 6:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Camino Real, police said.

Police said the suspect rode a bicycle to the restaurant north on El Camino Real, appearing to come from the San Carlos area.

The suspect took a chair from the outdoor seating area and smashed the front window of the eatery, checking out the cash register before walking throughout the restaurant, according to police.

Capt. Patrick Halleran said the break-in was very unusual, since nobody called in a report of the man throwing a chair through the window despite the morning rush hour on El Camino Real.

“You would think with all those cars going down El Camino that somebody would call 911, but nobody did,” Halleran said.

The suspect even sat on the curb for a short time after breaking in before leaving. Police said they aren’t aware of anything being taken from the restaurant in the burglary.

According to police, the suspect is an Asian man who is between 30 to 40 years old with a medium height and build, a receding hairline, and was clean-shaven. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt over an orange hoodie and jeans.

Police have released photos of the suspect at the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.

