BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are looking for two burglars who hit the UC Berkeley journalism school.
The break-in happened last Monday.
One of the suspects has distinctive red shoes. He is described as a black man, with a slim build, average height, wearing a dark hoodie, gold watch, shiny black pants, with a distinctive print and silver side zippers.
He also had something covering his lower face, police said.
The second suspect was also wearing a hooded shirt. He is also a black man with a slim build, average height. He has a goatee, was wearing a black hoodie, with gray stripes on the sleeves, black pants, black boots, with a multicolored shoelace.
Both spotted the surveillance camera and tried to hide their faces.
Police say the two made off with several computers as well as a camera valued at $25,000.
The suspect entered through an unlocked window, police said.
