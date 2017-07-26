Cal Fire crews battle fire east of Milpitas

MILPITAS (BCN) — Fire crews Wednesday afternoon are responding to a fire east of Milpitas near Ed R. Levin County Park.

The fire was reported at 11:11 a.m. on Weller Road north of Calaveras Road.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mike Martin said this afternoon that the fire is at 20 acres but has the potential to grow to 100.

Martin said that Cal Fire has two air tankers, two helicopters, six engines and two bulldozers working at the blaze, which has a moderate rate of spread.

There is no word yet on a possible cause for the fire.

