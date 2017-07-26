California senator responds to Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in US military

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN)–California State Senator, Scott Wiener, responded via Twitter to President Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military.
To the trans kid who is terrified right now by what our President has done, know that many people are there for you. We have your back.
— Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 26, 2017
The decision reversed a policy initially approved by the Defense Department under President Barack Obama, which was still under final review, that would allow transgender individuals to openly serve in the military. Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month that he was delaying enactment of the plan to begin allowing transgender individuals to join the US military.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: FAMILY SPEAKS AFTER STOCKTON TEEN LIVE STREAMS DEADLY CRASH
- PALO ALTO MUSIC TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING STUDENT
- VIDEO: SAN FRANCISCO MAN ABUSES SHIBA INU PUPPY
- BABY FIGHTS FOR LIFE AFTER BEING ABANDONED IN NORTH BAY PARKING LOT
- VIDEO OF SHARK BEING DRAGGED BEHIND BOAT LEADS TO INVESTIGATION
- DRAYMOND GREEN FACES LAWSUIT FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT