Car crash knocks out power in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)–A car accident in Castro Valley early Wednesday morning knocked out power for nearby residents.

A car rammed into a pole on Norbridge Avenue.

The condition of the occupants in the vehicle hasn’t been released.

Around 2:41 a.m., 60 residents were impacted.

Pacific Gas & Electric expects to restore power to the remaining 20 residents by 5:40 a.m.

