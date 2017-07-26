SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A conservative advocacy group Wednesday said it is appealing the San Francisco Planning Commission’s approval of a medical marijuana dispensary in the Sunset District to be helmed by former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan and her physician husband Floyd Huen.

The Pacific Justice Institute, an organization known for its anti-LGBT views and advocacy for the religious rights of conservative Christians, said it will appeal the commission’s 5-1 decision of July 13 to approve a conditional use authorization for the new dispensary at 2505 Noriega St. on behalf of a church and preschool located nearby.

The dispensary has drawn heated opposition from some area residents, many of them in the Chinese community or affiliated with local churches.

Forty percent of the property owners within 300 feet of the project have signed a petition to appeal the decision, according to the institute.

Brad Dacus, the institute’s president, said the project is less than 600 feet from Ark of Hope Preschool and Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, and argues that its location places the dispensary in violation of

state law.

“In choosing to grant the conditional use to the MMD, the San Francisco Planning Commission made the unfortunate choice to ignore California law,” Dacus said. “PJI intends to see that laws protecting children are enforced and the will of the voters must be completely respected by the City of San Francisco.”

Planning department staff has said that state law only prohibits locations within 1,000 feet of elementary or secondary schools or recreation and community centers serving primarily youth. The preschool and church do not qualify under these criteria.

The dispensary is sponsored by the Apothecarium, which has one branch at 2029 Market St., and would be co-owned by Huen, who is a doctor, and Quan.

Huen, who serves as a medical advisor for the Apothecarium, has previously said he was brought in partly to help provide bilingual, bicultural service and outreach to the Chinese-American community.

The opposition has been intense and well organized, however, with opponents shouting him down at some community meetings and turning out in large numbers at the planning commission hearing.

There are currently no medical marijuana dispensaries operating in the Sunset District, while other districts in the city have as many as 15, according to city data.

According to the Apothecarium, they have more than 3,900 existing patients that reside within the Sunset District.

In addition, Sunset District residents voted 66 percent in favor of legalizing medical cannabis in 1996 and 58 percent in favor of legalizing recreational use in 2016.

In a statement, Apothecarium officials decried the involvement of the Pacific Justice Institute, which has been labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and said the group has been spreading falsehoods about dispensaries and cannabis patients contributing to a rise in crime or harming children.

“They have subjected the Sunset to a campaign of misinformation,” the statement said. “We are dismayed that the groups opposing our dispensary have chosen to bring a hate group to the Sunset. We are deeply concerned that PJI’s fear-mongering has negatively influenced the public discussion — and created fears that are simply unwarranted.”

A 2014 report by city planning staff found that cannabis dispensaries do not appear to increase crime and may even reduce it in some neighborhoods.

The legal landscape around cannabis sales and use is expected to change drastically on Jan. 1, 2018, when recreational use is legalized in California for adults.

San Francisco city officials are currently working to develop a new set of policies and regulations for cannabis business permits that will cover both medical dispensaries and other types of businesses.

It is unclear how many dispensaries may seek to transition to recreational sales.

