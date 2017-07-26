SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — The Fire Ball ride at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been closed Wednesday night after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair on a similar ride, according to a Boardwalk spokesperson.

The swinging and spinning amusement park ride broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.

Three of those people have been critically injured.

The man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown when the ride malfunctioned, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said earlier.

Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.”

Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year.

More information about the Fire Ball can be found on their website. It is described as an “aggressive thrill ride.”

A similar ride at the Orange County Fair in Southern California has been closed as well.

