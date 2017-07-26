Gold Cup Final expected to cause traffic delays near Levi’s Stadium



SANTA CLARA (KRON)– Commuters traveling around Santa Clara can expect to see more traffic due to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final happening Wednesday evening at Levi’s Stadium.

The U.S. and Jamaica will play at 6:30 p.m. in the international tournament final.

Over 60,000 people are expected to fill up the stadium and to minimize traffic, gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

The hope is to stagger the influx of soccer fans arriving at the stadium.

Caltrain is offering service to those going to watch the match.

Fans have two options to transfer directly over to Levi’s Stadium.

They can take the train to the Mountain View station and hop onto Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail route 902, or they can disembark

from the Santa Clara station and take an Altamont Corridor Express train to the Santa Clara/Great America station.

Caltrain officials encourage riders to purchase an all-day pass for its proof-of-payment system. Riders should check with the transferring transportation agencies for costs on riding their light-rail or trains.

