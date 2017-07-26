Milpitas man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to teens

MILPITAS (KRON)– A 23-year-old Milpitas man was arrested on Monday for allegedly exposing himself to teens on more than one occasion, police said.

According to police, last Thursday around 4:37 p.m., Mohammad Qais, exposed his genitals in front of teenagers at Augustine Park.

A witness confronted Qais, and he ran to his vehicle, a black 4-door Sedan, and drove away, officers said.

Police said he was described as a Middle Eastern man, with a goatee and beard, wearing an orange shirt and green pants.

After officers checked the area, they were unable to locate Qais.

On Monday, around 9:48 a.m. a third victim came forward to report a similar incident at Burnett Elementary School, located at 400 Fanyon Street.

The victim told police that last Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. when she was walking her dog, a man matching Qais’ description approached her and exposed his private area.

The victim ran home and told her father.

At around 2:37 p.m., detectives working with the Milpitas Police Department were searching the area of Augustine Park for additional witnesses when they spotted Qais walking on Cortez Street just west of the park.

He matched the description at Augustine Park and Burnett Elementary School, police said.

He was later arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on three counts of indecent exposure and annoying a child.