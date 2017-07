Pacifica hotel evacuated due to gas leak

PACIFICA (KRON)–Guests at a hotel in Pacifica were evacuated due to a gas leak early Wednesday morning.

The leak occurred around 5:40 a.m. at Pacifica Beach Hotel near Crespi Drive.

Pacifica firefighters weren’t able to shut off the gas and waited for Pacific Gas and Electric crews to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported.

Breaking-Pacifica fire dept rushed to gas leak. Pacifica beach hotel. Guests evacuated. No injuries @kron4news pic.twitter.com/mzZ7we8mvR — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 26, 2017

Breaking-gas leak capped at Pacifica beach hotel. Happened 540am. People evacuated. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ycs7l6SNTa — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 26, 2017

