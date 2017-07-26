President Trump: Transgender people not allowed to serve in US military

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a "Made in America," roundtable event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


WASHINGTON (KRON)– President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to decry transgender individuals serving in the military.

President Trump says transgender people will not be able to serve in the U.S. Military.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s