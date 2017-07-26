SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An officer with the San Francisco Police was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

37-year-old Joshua Enea, of Antioch, is facing a felony charge of child pornography possession out of Contra Costa County.

In February, SFPD began investigating after learning that an officer may have been in possession of child porn, according to police.

An investigation uncovered enough evidence to arrest Enea.

Enea is a 10-year veteran of SFPD. He has been placed on suspension without pay.

While police were investigating, Enea was removed from direct contact with the public, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Authorities say they are still actively investigating people in connection with the case.

If you feel you may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Enea, please contact the Internal Affairs Criminal Unit at (415) 882-8420.

