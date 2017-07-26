San Francisco supervisors approve ‘Office of Cannabis’

Marijuana
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2013 file photo taken at a grow house in Denver shows marijuana plants ready to be harvested. A pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values. That's according to a federal appeals court in Denver. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday, June 7, 2017, revives a lawsuit between a Colorado horse farm and a neighboring marijuana company. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials have approved a new Office of Cannabis in advance of recreational marijuana sales starting in California next year.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday also directed the new office to analyze disparities that keep certain minority groups out of the cannabis business.

Its other task is to make recommendations on how to keep medical marijuana affordable.

Board President London Breed suggested San Francisco follow in the steps of Oakland, California, where lawmakers established a cannabis equity program this year.

The program sets aside half of business licenses to city residents who have been arrested on a cannabis crime or who live in neighborhoods with historically high numbers of marijuana arrests.

