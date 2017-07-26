San Jose police release sketch, photo in 2015 cold case murder

SAN JOSE (BCN) — San Jose police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a murder case from two years ago and have released a sketch of the shooter.

The victim, 19-year-old Christopher Keil, was talking to other people in the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Sunbeam Circle on July 25, 2015, when a vehicle approached, police said.

A man got out of the vehicle and asked Keil if he was a gang member, but when he replied “no”, police say the suspect shot Keil.

The suspect then got into a white, compact four-door sedan driven by another suspect and they drove away.

Keil was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police Wednesday released a sketch of the shooting suspect and an image of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police at (408) 277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP.

