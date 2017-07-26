Stockton teen charged in live streamed deadly crash that killed sister

By Published: Updated:
Obdulia Sanchez (Merced County Sheriff)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a California teen who live streamed a car accident on Instagram that killed her younger sister.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton with vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.

Authorities say Sanchez recorded herself driving and then losing control of a car that rolled over Friday northwest of Fresno.

In the video, she’s seen leaning over the body of the girl, trying to shake her awake and saying she was sorry.

Authorities say 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez died in the crash.

Obdulia Sanchez is expected in court Wednesday to hear the charges.

Neither Sanchez nor an attorney representing her could be reached for comment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s