The World According to Gary: Draymond Green slapped with lawsuit

On today's edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom Draymond Green hit with a lawsuit, McGregor vs. Mayweather fight set to hit theaters, and a rookie shares a precious moment with his mom.

Warriors star player, Draymond Green, was hit with a lawsuit from a former Michigan State football player, Jermaine Edmondson.

In the lawsuit, Edmondson claims Green slapped him outside a bar last year.

Green has yet to weigh in on the matter and the Warriors franchise wants nothing to do with the matter.

The highly anticipated McGregor vs. Mayweather match happens next month in Las Vegas. Those who can’t afford to watch the fight live might want to catch all the action on a movie screen for a fraction of the price.

The Carolina Panther’s newest rookie, Curtis Samuel, is still a mama’s boy. The rookie was dropped off at the team’s training camp by his mother.