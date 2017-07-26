VIDEO: 94-year-old man left without transportation after man steals motorized trike

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 94-year-old St. Pete man was left without personal transportation when someone stole his motorized trike last Tuesday, police say.

The heartless thief was captured on video riding off with Richard Griffin’s trike at the CVS on 4260 6th Street South in St. Petersburg, but unfortunately, the video quality is too poor to identify the suspect.

Police believe the person in possession of the stolen bike may dump it once they realize it cannot be pawned — the trike needs a key to operate, which Griffin has, and it’s not easy to move.

Police say the trike is Griffin’s sole mode of transportation and he cannot afford the estimated $2,700 to replace it.

They’re asking for the public’s help in located the trike and/or the suspect in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact St. Petersburg Police at 893-7780.

