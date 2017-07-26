BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A group of criminals is tormenting people who live in Brentwood.

There have been more than two dozen cases of vandalism reported since June. Some of the crimes have been captured on surveillance video.

And as KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun reports, police are hoping the images will lead to arrests.

A series of homes and vehicles are being targeted by vandals, throwing eggs in most cases.

“Right now, we have over 20 that have been reported to our police department,” Brentwood police Lt. Walter O’ Grodnick said.

The first incident was reported at the beginning of June.

The most recent home vandalized occurred this past weekend in the Garin Ranch neighborhood where the suspects were captured on surveillance video.

“We believe from some of the information that we have received, and some of the videos, that many of these incidents are in fact connected,” Lt. O’ Grodnick said. “We’ve had an incident where there is two people spotted. We’ve had incidents where there were five or six.”

KRON4 spoke to one resident who said that over the past three weeks, his home has been targeted six times by vandals.

Police say one of the incidents involved an illegal explosive.

“One of the suspects actually ignited what was described as an M-80,” Lt. O’ Grodnick.

Brentwood police investigators are trying to determine a motive for these crimes and have limited descriptions of the suspects other than what you see in the videos.

“They appear to be teenagers or possibly young adults,” Lt. O’ Grodnick said.

The vandals have been spotted in several vehicles including a black Challenger, a 2010 Ford Mustang, a white SUV, and a small black compact vehicle.

In one case, a homeowner tried chasing the suspects down.

Police say that is not a good idea.

“Something very bad can happen if you engage these suspects,” Lt. O’ Grodnick said. “You don’t know what their mindset is, and it is just not worth it. Strongly suggest that you be a good witness and notify the police department by calling 911.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES