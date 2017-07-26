ORANGE COUNTY (KRON) — Newly released video shows three inmates making a daring escape from a county jail last year in Orange County.

The video was made by one of the inmates who broke out, but is now back behind bars.

Using a contraband cellphone, the three men, Hoseein Nayer, Jonathan Tieu and Tien Duong, documented their escape from a maximum security wing of the Orange County Jail in January 2016.

Duong turned himself into authorities a week after the escape, and Tieu and Nayeri were caught in San Francisco, 400 miles away from the jail, eight days after the escape.

The escaped inmates spent as many as five nights in the Bay Area before a homeless man spotted them in San Francisco.

The video, provided by an attorney connected to the case, shows one of the men lift a sawed-off bunk bed leg, revealing a metal screen already cut open. He then disappears into the vent, crawling through plumbing pipes inside the jail. An inmate even stops to give a thumbs-up to the camera before finally reaching the jail roof.

The video also shows the inmates in Northern California during their days on the run.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) said the video “contains footage that is part of an ongoing investigation and is consistent with information OCSD has already supplied verbally to the media. We will not provide additional comment on a video narrative that seeks to make light of criminal actions.”

Nayeri says escaping from jail was more stressful than liberating.

Authorities say he kidnapped and brutalized a medical marijuana distributor in 2012.

Nayeri insists he’s a “nice guy” and has been treated unfairly by everyone, from authorities to the public.

