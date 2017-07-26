FAIRFIELD (KRON) — The man accused of abandoning his newborn baby in the middle of a busy strip mall parking lot made his first court appearance.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Mitchell made his first court appearance Wednesday. Only still cameras were allowed in court, as he pled not guilty to child endangerment, child abandonment, and possession of cocaine.

Authorities say on Monday he left his 16-day old son in a barber shop parking lot in Suisun City.

Police have obtained surveillance video, which they say shows Mitchell leaving the child in the parking lot in his child safety seat.

The child was eventually taken to Children’s Hospital in Oakland where he is now in stable condition for an unspecified condition.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Mitchell broke down in tears when the judge issued a restraining order preventing Mitchell from getting anywhere near his baby.

That, however, seems unlikely as Mitchell’s bail is set at a $500,000.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the child was abused.

