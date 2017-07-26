VIDEO: Rash of car break-ins plaguing Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police have seen more than 30 car break-ins since May 1, as a rash of such crimes has been plaguing the city.

Willows Shopping Center is one of two locations that police say is a hot spot for thieves looking to break into your car.

Others have been reported in the parking lots near the Buffalo Wild Wings. KRON4 was at that location Wednesday afternoon, and you can see the warning signs in that parking lot telling customers to lock up and don’t leave valuables inside.

Despite the parking lots having lights, thieves are likely well aware of the fact that most of these parking lots do not have surveillance cameras and are some of the busiest spots in the area.

KRON4 talked with drivers who say they are well aware of the bad guys. One man said his buddy’s car was stolen.

“His is a new car, a Challenger. Probably a 2016 Challenger, and they just broke the window and stole his car and just pretty much destroyed the whole interior,” Eddie Jasso said.

“I learned to put everything away, put my clothes bags. Make the car look a little dirty which I do on purpose, because a lot of times, I have friends here that have their uniforms or bags of fitness gear stolen,” Maxim Ryabtsev added.

Keep in mind while more than 30 cases are not good, it averages out to one break in every few days.

That’s a much better rate in comparison to somewhere like San Francisco.

“I tend to think that you kinda attract that stuff. Or if you park in a spot where there aren’t a lot of folks around, you are kind of asking for it…,” Charles Davidson said.

