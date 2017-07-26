VIDEO: San Jose sees spike in illegal dumping

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose, like other cities in the Bay Area, is seeing a spike in illegal dumping.

And it’s plaguing one neighborhood especially–and the city is responding.

The Burbank neighborhood near Buena Vista Park has been hit by illegal dumping.

Neighbors tell KRON4 the city sent a couple of trucks out there recently, and they picked up a lot of stuff, but there is plenty more still there.

It’s not clear if the latest cleanup missed the items, or if they were dumped within the last couple of days, but KRON4 counted at least a dozen mattresses, other furniture, and trash on and around Douglas Street and Willard Avenue.

Residents say they are sick of it.

“You got the homeless people leaving their junk, you got people moving out. They just don’t want to move out the stuff. They just leave it all over this area…and it’s just a mess,” resident Annalisa Sullivan said.

Surveillance video shows how someone brazenly unloaded a cartload of junk on the street in broad daylight.

Residents have been sending photos like that to KRON4 asking for help.

So, KRON4 reached out to city officials.

“I’ve been out there, and so I certainly understand the frustration,” San Jose Environmental Services Department spokeswoman Jenny Loft said.

Loft says cleanup crews are on the streets every day, writing citations, posting signs, and installing cameras.

But they struggle to keep pace with the dumping.

“There are times when they clean up an area, and then get another call soon after they pick it up because it’s just this (ongoing problem),” Loft said. “We’re asking everybody to help.”

Residents are reminded the city has a program where mattresses and other junk can be picked up by appointment.

There is also a tip line to report illegal dumping.

About 2,000 mattresses and 1,200 couches have been picked up since a year ago July, but still, the problem persists.

Resident Maria Ward would like to see those cleanup crews come by a little more often.

“It takes a long time, for about three weeks, so we kind of get concerned about the unsanitary condition of the dumping,” Ward said.

The city says the trucks are coming by more often than that and that scheduled pickups have increased by 400 percent in the past two years.

The city will soon be rolling out a new smartphone app where people can report illegal dumping and upload photos of the stuff and where it can be found.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES