UNION CITY (KRON) — A long day at work for a couple in Union City ends with bad news after discovering someone broke into their apartment, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of their belongings.

And the victims tell KRON4 that some of the stolen items are priceless.

“I compiled all the credit card transactions,” Yama Farouqi said.

Farouqi says whoever busted through the front door of his apartment at Avalon Union City early Friday evening, stealing he and his wife’s credit cards, passports, laptops, and jewelry, they have been running up the bill, having already spent several hundred dollars.

“Really, we had no idea that this could happen to us,” Farouqi said. “I mean, you don’t move into somewhere thinking that you will be robbed.”

Farouqi, a civil engineer, says his heart sank when he realized he’d been ripped off.

“It was just traumatizing,” Farouqi said.

He says he knows the burglary must have happened between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. that day because a UPS carrier attempted to drop a package off at 4.

Nothing was touched in the living room.

The burglars focused on the bedroom, getting away with what Farqoui calls his wife’s priceless family heirlooms from Afghanistan.

“Overall, I think they took about $30,000 worth of possessions,” Farouqi said.

To make matters worse, the next day, Farouqi says he noticed the spare keys to his Acura TL were missing.

And, sure enough, he checked the garage and the car was gone.

So, for the second time in two days, he filed another police report.

He was able to track down surveillance video of the burglar leaving in his car.

But so far, no arrests have been made and the car hasn’t been found.

“You feel violated,” Farouqi said. “Someone came in. Feels like someone was watching you…that they planned this, and…moving forward, you have your eyes everywhere. You don’t know who to trust.”

Farouqi says he plans to keep in touch with his leasing office and make a push to add more security officers and cameras on the property.

