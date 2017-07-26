(CNN Newsource) – Sometimes science can be cool and practical.

Engineers at Stanford University and the University of California have created a worm-like robot that can grow 25,000 times its size.

Researchers say this could be used for helping with search and rescue efforts and medical devices.

The robot is a tube of soft material folded inside itself–like an inside-out sock.

It grows when material inside the tube turns outward.

A number of prototypes have been built and more work needs to be done with the robot.

Information on the device is posted in the Journal Science Robotics.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES