LOS ANGELES (KRON) — There has been an outpouring of support for a street vendor at the center of a video that’s gone viral.

The clip shows a man overturning the vendor’s cart after an argument. The incident sparked outrage among many who’ve seen it.

Since the video surfaced, the community has rallied around the vendor.

An ugly argument with a dog walker and a food vendor ended with a man’s temper boiling over and the man’s business in disarray–and it was caught on tape.

In the meantime, the vendor has gotten an outpouring of support from people all over the world since the video went viral.

On Tuesday night, a huge crowd came out to support the vendor where he works on a Hollywood street corner.

A man walking his dog did not want to go around a food cart and got into a spat with the vendor.

In the video, the street vendor tells the man with the dog to pass in Spanish.

The man said to the vendor, “Are you going to move the cart? Or I will.”

Police identified the man as Carlos Hakas and say he may be facing a vandalism charge.

Seconds later, Hakas is seen handing the dog’s leash to the woman with him, and then, he turns the cart over on its side.

