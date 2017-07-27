1 arrested after deadly stabbing in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — One person has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in Half Moon Bay on Thursday night, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies said.

The stabbing occurred in the 800 block of Main Street, sheriff’s officials said on Twitter at 9:25 p.m.

At around 7 p.m., officers received a call of a fight in progress in front of a home.

When deputies arrived, they found two men down on the ground in front of the residence.

One suspect has been taken into custody, according to sheriff’s officials.

Both men suffered stab wounds.

One person was stabbed to death, and another was hurt.

The man killed had a visible injury to his neck and was bleeding heavily. Deputies and Cal Fire began to give him CPR for a significant amount of time, but he died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

