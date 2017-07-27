1 killed, 2 wounded in separate Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (KRON)– Oakland police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Wednesday, one of which was fatal.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 6:18 p.m. at 2300 Fruitvale Avenue.

A man was fatally shot during that incident.

A second shooting happened earlier that day around 1 p.m. when two men were shot near 4800 Melrose Avenue.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital and both are in stable condition.

Police said two suspects remain at large.

