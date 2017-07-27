13-year-old girl dies after getting struck by car in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (BCN) — A 13-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon after a car struck her in Sunnyvale, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

At 12:14 p.m., someone flagged down an officer saying that a crash involving a pedestrian had just occurred on Fremont Avenue west of Manet Drive.

The pedestrian, a juvenile, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the car that struck her remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It does not appear as if drugs or alcohol were involved, public safety officials said.

The crash closed a portion of Fremont Avenue, but the street was reopened at about 3 p.m.

The crash remains under ingestion and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Investigator Dzanh Le at (408) 730-7109.

