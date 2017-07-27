18-year-old identified as victim killed in Ohio State Fair ride accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, has been identified as the person killed during the accident at the fair, Wednesday.

According to the Marine Corps Recruiting South Columbus Ohio Facebook page, Tyler had recently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a senior at Franklin Heights High School.

The following people were injured and taken to area hospitals:

  • Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  • Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio
  • Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio
  • Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio
  • A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family.

Several victims remain hospitalized after the accident.

If anyone witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators, you can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614- 799-6633.

