PLEASANT HILL (BCN) — Firefighters are warning drivers to expect delays and plan a detour Thursday afternoon due to downed power lines near Pleasant Hill.

Pleasant Hill Road is closed in both directions in front of the Palos Verdes Mall, near the intersection of Camino Verde, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said on social media at 3:05 p.m.

The scene is at the edge of Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and unincorporated Lafayette.

The incident was caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole at 2:23 p.m., according to firefighters. It was not a hit-and-run.

A related electrical outage initially affected 2,181 PG&E customers in Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek, but as of 4:05 p.m. there were just 355 customers still without power, according to utility spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian.

There is no estimate for when the rest of those customers will have their power restored.

“There’s quite a bit of damage,” Sarkissian said. “There’s wires down in the area.”

“If you ever see downed or low power lines, always assume they’re live, keep away and call 911 immediately,” Sarkissian said.

