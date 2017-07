ACE trains experiencing delays due to signal problems

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– ACE train service was delayed Thursday morning due to issues with the signal.

Train 3 was delayed by about 20 to 30 minutes between Pleasanton and Fremont.

#AceTrain delay. Train 3 is 20 to 30 min late due to signal problems between Pleasanton and Fremont. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) July 27, 2017

