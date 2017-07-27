All Fire Ball rides in California shut down after deadly Ohio accident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All six Fire Ball rides across California have been voluntarily shut down following the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair, according to Cal/OSHA.

Officials asked amusement ride owners to close the rides Wednesday evening after the accident in Ohio.

The owners have agreed to close the rides “pending word from the manufacturers, KMG or Chance Morgan, Inc./ Chance Rides, Inc., or after a ride inspection by Cal/OSHA.”

The manufacturer of a thrill ride is also ordering the rides to be shut down around the world.

The company says there are 43 such rides around the world, including 11 in the United States. The order doesn’t impact the company’s other rides.

Fire Ball rides are located at six parks across the state, including:

Orange County Fair owned and operated by Ray Cammack Shows (portable ride)

Cal Expo State Fair owned and operated by Butler Amusements (portable ride)

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

California’s Great America in Santa Clara

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park

Belmont Park in San Diego

The swinging and spinning amusement park ride broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.

The “aggressive thrill” has become one of the most popular thrill rides since its debut in 2002, Amusements of America, the rides’ operator says on its website.

Great America has a similar ride called the Delirium. Even though it’s not the exact same ride, officials have decided to temporarily close the ride.

“While California’s Great America does not have the same ride as the one involved in the incident at the Ohio State Fair, we have temporarily closed our Delirium ride pending inspections. We will provide updates as available. We are working closely with the ride manufacturer and regulatory authorities to reopen the ride as soon as possible. Safety is our highest priority. The ride is temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution.”

KRON4 reached out to Six Flags in Vallejo asking if they had the same ride and if they plan on shutting any ride down.

Six Flags spokesperson responding saying they do not have the same ride. Here is their statement:

We are deeply saddened by the incident in Ohio. The safety of our guests is always our top priority and all of our rides undergo a thorough daily inspection prior to opening. We also have regular inspections by state regulatory agencies. If necessary to better understand our safety procedures, here is a link to our safety video that is available to guests: https://www.sixflags.com/guest-safety

