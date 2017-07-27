Golden State Warriors re-sign Javale McGee

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors’ JaVale McGee plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. McGee will never call himself a journeyman in describing his rugged professional path. Yet McGee must not look far to find an example of someone else who has learned to thrive as a well-traveled NBA role player: just a quick glance a couple of lockers down to where Shaun Livingston dresses each night at Oracle Arena. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Warriors fans can finally be at ease as the champs have officially re-signed center Javale McGee, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

In his first Golden State campaign, McGee saw less than 10 minutes of court time in his 77 regular season appearances.

But despite the minimal action, McGee’s impact was certainly felt with his energy, high-flying dunks and defensive rejections at the rim.

