OAKLAND (KRON) — Warriors fans can finally be at ease as the champs have officially re-signed center Javale McGee, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.
In his first Golden State campaign, McGee saw less than 10 minutes of court time in his 77 regular season appearances.
But despite the minimal action, McGee’s impact was certainly felt with his energy, high-flying dunks and defensive rejections at the rim.
ESPN Sources: JaVale McGee reaches an agreement on a one-year deal to return to the Golden State Warriors. https://t.co/VRqBWQURAh
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 27, 2017
