CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A judge has ordered a former Contra Costa County deputy to stand trial in the Oakland police sex scandal case, according to KRON4 Haaziq Madyun.

The Oakland City Council voted in late May to pay Jasmine, formerly known as Celeste Guap, $989,000. She was at the center of the scandal.

Jasmine claimed that she was victimized and exploited by Oakland police officers when she was under age.

The investigation led Oakland to go through three police chiefs.

Haaziq will have a full report on KRON4 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES