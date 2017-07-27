Judge orders former Contra Costa County deputy to stand trial in OPD sex scandal case

Published:
Jasmine Abuslin and her attorney Pamela Price

 

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A judge has ordered a former Contra Costa County deputy to stand trial in the Oakland police sex scandal case, according to KRON4 Haaziq Madyun.

The Oakland City Council voted in late May to pay Jasmine, formerly known as Celeste Guap, $989,000. She was at the center of the scandal.

Jasmine claimed that she was victimized and exploited by Oakland police officers when she was under age.

The investigation led Oakland to go through three police chiefs.

