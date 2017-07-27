Mall in China installs ‘Husband Pods’

 CHINA (KRON)– Malls in China just installed “Husband Pods” for those men who don’t like to shop.
The glass pods come equipped with a chair, computer, and game console.
The service is free, but it could come with a fee if it becomes permanent.
Some women aren’t happy about the idea and afraid they’ll be stuck waiting while their husband finishes a game.
The are plans to bring the pods to the U.S. but no exact date.

