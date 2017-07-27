ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A man won $1.2 million off a scratcher lottery ticket he purchased at a bowling alley in Dublin.

Albert Tirnetta bought a $2 Set of Life Scratcher at Dublin Bowl, located at 6750 Regional Street.

Tirnetta said he routinely plays the Lottery, but he only plays Scratchers.

He told the CA Lottery that he purchases them on the same day every week.

“I go to the machine and buy $8 worth of tickets…the $2 tickets,” Tirnetta said. “I keep everything regimen. I’ve been in the Service,” he explained. That was back in the late 1950s, when he spent a few years in the U.S. Navy.

Tirnetta now has to decide whether to accept a $696,000 lump sum prize amount or take the entire $1.2 million spread out over 25 years in $4,000 monthly installments.

He said he’s done a good job of steadily paying off his major bills, and this win comes at just the right time because a family member has experienced medical problems.

“My son and I take care of her right now,” Tirnetta said. “If things get worse, we’ll probably have someone come in.”

Dublin Bowl will receive a $6,000 retailer bonus from the Lottery just for selling the winning ticket.

