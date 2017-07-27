SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have released the mug shot of an SFPD officer accused of having child pornography.

37-year-old Joshua Enea, of Antioch, is facing a felony charge of child pornography possession out of Contra Costa County. He is a 10-year veteran of the police force.

Enea has been booked into county jail. His bail has been set at $100,000.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Police Commission officials Wednesday said they are prepared to take administrative action following an investigation by the San Francisco Police Department into the alleged possession of child pornography by the officer.

In a statement, Julius Turman, president of the San Francisco Police Commission, said, “We stand with the Department in its duty to thoroughly investigate individuals suspected of committing crimes and offenses in every segment of our community, including by a suspect who is a member of the SFPD.”

In a statement, commission officials said they were committed to a fair and just process and are ready to take “any appropriate administrative action” at the conclusion of the police department’s investigation.

In February, police learned that Enea might be in possession of child pornography, and removed him from direct contact with the public while the case was investigated, police said.

“The Police Commission will ensure that our officers uphold and obey the law and that all persons, including officers, are afforded their constitutional rights and privileges, the same as any other suspect,” Turman said in a statement.

Enea has been suspended without pay.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

