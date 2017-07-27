Nearly 3,000 Peninsula residents without power

(KRON)– Nearly 3,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Peninsula.
The outage was reported around 8:35.m. and crews expect to have the power fully restored by 12:15 p.m.
As of now, 2,932 customers remain without power.
PG&E crews are assessing the cause of the outage.
