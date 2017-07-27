Oakland police release sketch of suspect in cold case murders

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police have released a sketch of a suspect in two Oakland homicides from 2013 and 2014.

The suspect seen in the sketch is believed to be connected to the killing of three young men.

One victim was just 13 years old.

Police say the teen, Lee Weathersby, was shot by a suspect on Dec. 2013.

Just one month later, police say his brother Lamar Broussard and friend Derrick Harris were also shot and killed.

A picture of the suspect’s car has also been released. It is believed to be a silver Dodge Durango.

The suspect has been described as a black man, from his late teens to 30 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

There is now a $30,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Here are photos of the victims:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES