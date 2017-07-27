INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An officer has died in Indianapolis after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash, police said.
Southport Police Lt. Danny Marlett says the officer was shot in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.
The officer’s name and his condition were not immediately released. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the officer’s shooting.
Marlett could not provide any information about whether any suspects are in custody.
Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
Heartbroken over the senseless death of @SouthportPD Lt. Aaron Allen. He responded to a crash to save lives, never knew he’d give his own 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nE19MgHmYm
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 27, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Our thoughts and prayers this evening are with the @SouthportPD on the death of Lt. Aaron Allen in the line of duty today. #thinblueline
— FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 27, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: FAMILY SPEAKS AFTER STOCKTON TEEN LIVE STREAMS DEADLY CRASH
- PALO ALTO MUSIC TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING STUDENT
- VIDEO: SAN FRANCISCO MAN ABUSES SHIBA INU PUPPY
- BABY FIGHTS FOR LIFE AFTER BEING ABANDONED IN NORTH BAY PARKING LOT
- VIDEO OF SHARK BEING DRAGGED BEHIND BOAT LEADS TO INVESTIGATION
- DRAYMOND GREEN FACES LAWSUIT FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT