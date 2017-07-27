INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An officer has died in Indianapolis after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash, police said.

Southport Police Lt. Danny Marlett says the officer was shot in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

The officer’s name and his condition were not immediately released. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the officer’s shooting.

Marlett could not provide any information about whether any suspects are in custody.

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.

Heartbroken over the senseless death of @SouthportPD Lt. Aaron Allen. He responded to a crash to save lives, never knew he’d give his own 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nE19MgHmYm — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 27, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers this evening are with the @SouthportPD on the death of Lt. Aaron Allen in the line of duty today. #thinblueline — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 27, 2017

