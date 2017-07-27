COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The operator of a thrill ride that flew apart at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person says it was looked over several times by its staff and independent inspectors.

Amusements of America says those inspections took place before the fair opened Wednesday in Columbus.

The accident Wednesday evening killed an 18-year-old high school student and injured seven others.

Amusements of America said Thursday that it’s committed to working with investigators to determine the cause.

The maker of the ride is ordering the same rides to be shut down at fairs around the world.

